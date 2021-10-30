Popular Bollywood production house in talks with a mega Hero

Most of the Tollywood actors lately are now showing interest in increasing their market in other languages as well. We have already seen a bunch of actors star heroes like Prabhas, Rana Daggubati etc gaining a huge fan base in Bollywood as well.

Bollywood filmmakers are also showing interest in roping in Tollywood actors into the North Indian market. We have already seen that Akkineni Naga Chaitanya recently got an opportunity to share the screen space with Bollywood star hero Aamir Khan in his upcoming film, "Laal Singh Chadha".

According to the latest buzz, a popular production house from Bollywood came up with an interesting offer to none other than Mega Hero Varun Tej. It seems like a leading corporate production house from Bollywood is in plans to make a Telugu-Hindi bilingual film with Varun Tej in the lead role. The discussions are currently going on and we can expect an official word regarding the same very soon.

Varun Tej is currently busy with his upcoming film 'Ghani' which is all set to hit the theatres next month. On the other hand, Varun Tej is also doing the much-awaited sequel for his 'F2: Fun and Frustration' titled as 'F3' under the direction of Anil Ravipudi. Varun Tej is also in talks for an action thriller with Praveen Sattaru.