Popular journalist Tummala Narasimha Reddy dies of covid-19

Leading journalist, YouTube anchor, actor TNR (Tummala Narasimha Reddy) has passed away with Coronavirus. He was tested positive for Covid-19 a few days ago. He first got treated at his home itself with a home quarantine method but after a couple of days, he faced issues in breathing and thus family members shifted him to a private hospital Malkajgiri, Hyderabad. He breathed his last today morning after his oxygen levels suddenly came down.

Through YouTube, he interviewed many movie celebrities in his own style. The questions he asked were straightforward enough to surprise even the guests. In addition, TNR has made its mark as an actor.

Through the channel, 'Frankly speaking with TNR ', he has a good craze among the youth for doing straightforward interviews. Even many of his fans and friends dropped 'Get Well Soon' messages on social media after knowing about his health condition. Many celebrities and journalists mourned the death of TNR. He worked for the movies like Nene Raju Nene Mantri, Subrahmanyapuram, Falaknuma Das, George Reddy, Savaari, HIT, Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya and Jathi Ratnalu as a supporting actor.

Tummala Narasimha Reddy (TNR) came into the industry with an interest in directing films after graduation. Chiranjeevi is his favourite actor. Inspired by watching short films, he also took acting and direction skills training from Rajeev Kanakala's father Devadas Kanakala.

TNR worked as an assistant to actor LB Shriram and also worked as an assistant writer for several films. TNR also worked as a reporter for several news channels.

RIP Tummala Narasimha Reddy garu…