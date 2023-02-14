Popular Telugu Actor Soon to Welcome First Child.

Naveen Chandra, a popular young Telugu actor known for his roles in films such as "Aravinda Sametha" and "Andala Rakshasi," has recently announced that he and his wife are expecting their first child. In a series of photos shared on social media, Naveen and his wife can be seen celebrating this new chapter in their lives, with his wife showing off her baby bump.

The caption accompanying the photos expresses the couple's excitement and anticipation for parenthood, with Naveen looking forward to the "new phase, new life, and new journey" that awaits him. As a talented actor, Naveen has earned a significant following in the Telugu film industry, and news of his impending fatherhood has been warmly received by his fans and well-wishers.