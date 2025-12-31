Houses meant for Kannadigas given to Kerala migrants: BJP

Belagavi: The Karnataka BJP has launched a sharp attack on the Congress-led state government, accusing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar of indulging in “appeasement politics” by allegedly diverting houses meant for Kannadigas to illegal migrants from Kerala.

Addressing a press conference in Belagavi on Tuesday, BJP state president B.Y. Vijayendra alleged that the Congress government was attempting to gain political mileage by allocating houses built at Baiyyappanahalli—under the Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation (RGHC) scheme—to migrants from Kerala instead of eligible local beneficiaries. “These houses were constructed for the poor and Scheduled Castes, primarily Kannadigas. Handing them over to illegal migrants is not only illegal but also an insult to the self-respect of Kannadigas,” he said.

Vijayendra linked the controversy to the recent demolition drive at Kogilu Layout in Yelahanka, where several houses were razed. He claimed that after facing backlash over the demolitions, the government was now attempting “damage control” by announcing special housing allocations at Baiyyappanahalli. He alleged that the move was influenced by pressure from Kerala Chief Minister and AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal.

“Are decisions concerning Karnataka being taken by the elected Chief Minister or by leaders sitting in Delhi with roots in Kerala?” Vijayendra questioned, adding that both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar were politically insecure—one struggling to retain the Chief Minister’s post and the other aspiring for it.

Drawing a comparison, Vijayendra said the Karnataka government had constructed 100 houses for flood-hit victims in Kerala’s Wayanad, but was failing to adequately support Kannadigas affected by heavy rains and natural disasters within the state. “When Karnataka suffers, the Chief Minister points fingers at the Centre, but when it comes to Kerala, he shows extraordinary concern,” he alleged.

The BJP leader also accused the Congress government of failing to curb the growing drug menace in the state. Referring to recent drug busts in Mysuru and Bengaluru, Vijayendra questioned the effectiveness of the police department and the Home Minister. “The government is pushing Karnataka towards becoming ‘Udta Punjab’,” he charged.

Vijayendra further raised questions over the alleged delay in releasing funds under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, claiming that Rs 5,000 crore for February and March instalments had not been credited to beneficiaries’ accounts. He demanded clarity from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Women and Child Development Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar, alleging financial irregularities.

He also criticised the government’s decision to increase excise targets and allow liquor sales in smaller outlets, sarcastically suggesting that Congress should declare its “sixth guarantee” as turning Karnataka into a “drunkards’ state”.

Concluding, Vijayendra announced that the BJP core committee would meet on January 5 to chalk out agitation plans against what he termed the government’s “anti-people policies.”