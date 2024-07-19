Prabhas and Nag Ashwin’s 'Kalki 2898 AD' Crosses Rs 1000 Cr Mark Worldwide

‘Kalki 2898 AD’ has become a phenomenon in Indian cinema, shattering box office records and captivating audiences worldwide. This Prabhas and Nag Ashwin collaboration has crossed a monumental milestone - the Rs1000 crore mark - and shows no signs of slowing down. Produced by C Ashwinidutt under the prestigious Vyjayanthi Movies banner, the film continues to rake in impressive collections even on its 21st day.

‘Kalki’ isn't just breaking records; it's obliterating them. The film achieved a staggering Rs 1000 crore gross within a record-breaking 17 days, solidifying its place as one of the highest-grossing Indian films ever made. This momentum carried over to the 21st day, leaving audiences spellbound.

Delving deeper into the domestic collections, ‘Kalki’ continues to dominate. On day 21, it earned a phenomenal Rs 2 crore in Telugu, Rs 3 crore in Hindi, Rs 50 lakh in Tamil, Rs 75 lakh in Kannada, and Rs 30 lakh in Malayalam, bringing its total domestic collection to a staggering Rs 6.5 crore. This translates to a historic Rs 600 crore milestone within India itself.

The international market hasn't been spared Kalki's magic touch either. The film has surpassed the $18 million mark overseas, which translates to a remarkable Rs 150 crore earned in the lucrative Canada and American markets. Analysts predict that ‘Kalki’ has the potential to reach $20 million in the coming weeks, further solidifying its global dominance.

When it comes to worldwide collections, ‘Kalki’ continues to reign supreme. The film is expected to rake in a combined ₹8 crore from both domestic and international markets in its third week, pushing its global total beyond a phenomenal Rs 1063 crore.