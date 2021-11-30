Prabhas as guest for Pushpa?

Young Rebel Star Prabhas is considered as the most friendly person in the movie industry. The actor's next film is Radhe Shyam, gearing up for a grand release on the 14th of January, next year. Meanwhile, he is set to attend the pre-release event of Pushpa as the chief guest.

Going by the latest sources in the film industry, the makers of Pushpa are reportedly planning to rope in Prabhas as the chief guest for their big event. The event is scheduled to take place on the 12th of next month while the film is scheduled for a grand release on the 17th of next month.

Prabhas is expected to grace the pre-release event that takes place in Hyderabad. Apart from this, the makers are planning to hold multiple events in multiple cities ahead of the film's release.

Rashmika is the female lead of the film. Sukumar is the film's director.