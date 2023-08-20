  • Menu
Prabhas bags 10mn followers on Instagram

Prabhas bags 10mn followers on Instagram
Prabhas is very busy with continuous projects in his bag. Right now, he is gearing up to captivate mass audiences with his upcoming movie “Salaar,” slated for release on September 28, 2023.

Prabhas is very busy with continuous projects in his bag. Right now, he is gearing up to captivate mass audiences with his upcoming movie “Salaar,” slated for release on September 28, 2023. Helmed by Kannada director Prashanth Neel, this pan-Indian cinematic venture stars Sruthi Haasan as the female lead.

The latest development of note is that the actor achieved a remarkable milestone on social media—his Instagram follower count surged past 10 million. Enthusiastic Prabhas fans are joyfully commemorating this special occasion.

On the professional front, Prabhas’s subsequent venture after “Salaar” is the highly anticipated “Kalki 2898 AD,” under the direction of Nag Ashwin. This futuristic sci-fi extravaganza is poised for a summer 2023 release, reaching audiences worldwide in multiple languages.

