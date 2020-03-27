 Top
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Prabhas Contributes 4 Crores To Fight Corona Outbreak

Prabhas Contributes 4 Crores To Fight Corona OutbreakPrabhas
Highlights

The entire world is suffering from the Corona pandemic

The entire world is suffering from Corona pandemic. India has announced countrywide lockdown for 21 days.

Young Rebel Star Prabhas has stepped up in these testing times to give his support to the governments fighting the coronavirus outbreak. Prabhas has announced his contribution of Rs 3 Crores to the PM relief fund, Rs 50 Lakhs to Andhra Pradesh CM relief fund and Rs 50 Lakhs to Telangana CM relief fund, A total of Rs 4 Crores.



Show Full Article
Print Article
More On

Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories