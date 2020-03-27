Prabhas Contributes 4 Crores To Fight Corona Outbreak
The entire world is suffering from the Corona pandemic
The entire world is suffering from Corona pandemic. India has announced countrywide lockdown for 21 days.
Young Rebel Star Prabhas has stepped up in these testing times to give his support to the governments fighting the coronavirus outbreak. Prabhas has announced his contribution of Rs 3 Crores to the PM relief fund, Rs 50 Lakhs to Andhra Pradesh CM relief fund and Rs 50 Lakhs to Telangana CM relief fund, A total of Rs 4 Crores.
