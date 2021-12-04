Prabhas dubs for his role in Hindi!

Prabhas is the National star who is putting all his efforts to impress the Bollywood audience. The actor's next film is Radhe Shyam, gearing up for a grand release in January. Interestingly, Prabhas is going the extra mile and giving voice to his character in the film.

In the recently released audio song, we can see Prabhas delivering Hindi dialogues along with Pooja Hegde. Since Pooja belongs to North India, she dubbed for her character too. Prabhas delivered his lines perfectly and the fans are extremely happy for the same.

Sharad Kelkar has dubbed for Prabhas in Baahubali but this time, Prabhas reportedly employed a language tutor and made sure that he gets the pronunciation, diction, and all other aspects properly.

Radha Krishna Kumar is the film's director. UV Creations, Gopi Krishna Pictures, and T-Series jointly bankrolled the film.