Prabhas in 'Kalki 2898 AD' Sets New Box Office Records, Surpasses ‘RRR’ and ‘Salaar’

The long-awaited sci-fi extravaganza, ‘Kalki 2898 AD,’ has arrived, and it's already rewriting cinematic history. This Prabhas starrer, directed by the visionary Nag Ashwin, has ignited a firestorm of excitement, shattering box office records even before its release.

From the moment its first trailer dropped, ‘Kalki’ generated a buzz unlike any other. Advance bookings opened ten days before the premiere, and tickets vanished like hotcakes, particularly overseas. In North America alone, ‘Kalki’ amassed a staggering $3.5 million in pre-sales, surpassing the previous benchmarks set by ‘RRR’ and ‘Salaar.’

This unprecedented fervour translated into a phenomenal opening day. ‘Kalki’ not only smashed the record for the biggest Indian opener in North America, but it also surpassed RRR's closing collections with its premiere show alone. Back in India, the movie received a thunderous reception, breaking the first-day collection record previously held by Shah Rukh Khan's ‘Jawan.’



The film's success can be attributed not only to Prabhas' immense popularity overseas but also to the sheer scale and ambition of the project. Reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 500–600 crores, ‘Kalki’ boasts a star-studded cast that includes Bollywood legends Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan, alongside Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani. This epic combination of a charismatic lead, a visionary director, and a high-octane storyline has propelled Kalki to record-breaking heights.



With such a powerful opening, one can only imagine the phenomenal theatrical run ‘Kalki’ is poised to have. This is a sci-fi spectacle that has captured the imagination of audiences worldwide, and its journey has just begun.

