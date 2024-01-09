Prabhas ‘Kalki 2898AD’ to be released on this date!

Pan-Indian sensation Prabhas is basking in the resounding success of his recent cinematic venture, "Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire," directed by Prashanth Neel and featuring acclaimed Mollywood actor Prithviraj Sukumaran in a pivotal role.



While reveling in the triumph of "Salaar," Prabhas has not one but two exciting projects in the pipeline, one of them being the highly-anticipated "Kalki 2898 AD." This mythological sci-fi drama, directed by Nag Ashwin, is generating significant buzz, especially with strong rumors circulating about the imminent announcement of its release date this week. According to speculations, the film is poised to lock in May 9, 2024, as its release date. However, fans are eagerly awaiting an official confirmation from the film's team.

"Kalki 2898 AD" is a high-budget, visually spectacular film that boasts an ensemble cast featuring iconic stars such as Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, Pasupathy, and others in pivotal roles. Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, the film has musical maestro Santhosh Narayanan composing the score, adding another layer of anticipation to this already star-studded project. As fans eagerly await the official announcement, "Kalki 2898 AD" promises to be a cinematic extravaganza that blends mythology with futuristic sci-fi elements, creating heightened anticipation for its release.