Prabhas pushes Varun Tej to September

Tollywood: Prabhas and Pooja Hegde will play the lead roles in the upcoming Telugu film Radhe Shyam. Radha Krishna Kumar is the film's director. The film unit is busy working on the post-production activities. The film unit announced that the film releases on July 30th. Earlier, Varun Tej's Ghani is scheduled to have a release on the date but with the arrival of Radhe Shyam, team Ghani is looking at an alternate release date.

Ghani is an exciting film that will reveal Varun Tej as a boxer. The film unit is currently considering a release date in September. Most likely, the film unit will postpone the film to September. Team Ghani announced their arrival in July but they did not change the release date of the movie yet. Saiee Manjrekar will make her debut as a heroine with the film. Thaman is the film's music director. Allu Aravind's elder son Allu Bobby makes his debut as a producer.