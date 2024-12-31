  • Menu
Prabhas Releases Awareness Video on Drugs for New Year, Urges 'Say No to Drugs'

Prabhas Releases Awareness Video on Drugs for New Year, Urges Say No to Drugs
On New Year's Day, Prabhas released a special video on behalf of the Telangana government to raise awareness about the dangers of drugs.

On the occasion of New Year, film actor Prabhas released a special video on behalf of the Telangana government to create awareness about the dangers of drugs. In the video, he explained the harm caused by drug use.

Prabhas mentioned that life offers many joys and plenty of entertainment. He emphasized that when we have people who love and live for us, there's no need for drugs that destroy our lives. He encouraged everyone to say no to drugs. For those who know someone struggling with addiction, he recommended calling the toll-free number 8712671111. He assured that the government would support those affected by drugs and take the necessary steps to ensure their recovery.

