Prabhas shares a lovely post on Kamal Haasan joining ‘Project K’ cast
“Project K” makers have officially confirmed that legendary actor Kamal Haasan is playing a vital role in the film. Prabhas fans are over the moon with the announcement. Prabhas, who adores Kamal Haasan, has shared a lovely post on his Instagram on this occasion.
“A moment that will be etched in my heart forever. Honored beyond words to collaborate with the legendary Kamal Haasan sir in ‘Project K.’ The opportunity to learn and grow alongside such a titan of cinema is a dream come true moment,” wrote Prabhas.
The addition of Kamal Haasan has certainly amped up the hype around “Project K.” The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani. Nag Ashwin is directing this sci-fi action flick which is being backed by Vyjayanathi Movies.