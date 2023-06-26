  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Prabhas shares a lovely post on Kamal Haasan joining ‘Project K’ cast

Kamal Haasan and Prabhas
x

 Kamal Haasan and Prabhas

Highlights

“Project K” makers have officially confirmed that legendary actor Kamal Haasan is playing a vital role in the film.

Project K” makers have officially confirmed that legendary actor Kamal Haasan is playing a vital role in the film. Prabhas fans are over the moon with the announcement. Prabhas, who adores Kamal Haasan, has shared a lovely post on his Instagram on this occasion.

“A moment that will be etched in my heart forever. Honored beyond words to collaborate with the legendary Kamal Haasan sir in ‘Project K.’ The opportunity to learn and grow alongside such a titan of cinema is a dream come true moment,” wrote Prabhas.

The addition of Kamal Haasan has certainly amped up the hype around “Project K.” The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani. Nag Ashwin is directing this sci-fi action flick which is being backed by Vyjayanathi Movies.



Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X