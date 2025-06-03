Prabhas’ ‘The Raja Saab’ locks release date; teaser to be out soon

The long wait is over — The Raja Saab, starring Prabhas in a never-before-seen horror avatar, is officially set to hit theatres on 5th December 2025. Adding to the anticipation, the film’s teaser will be unveiled on 16th June, promising a chilling first glimpse into this genre-bending entertainer.

Helmed by director Maruthi, known for his sharp mix of humour and emotion, The Raja Saab marks Prabhas’ bold entry into full-fledged horror territory. The film’s motion poster already teased an intriguing fusion of supernatural twists with vintage flair, triggering waves of excitement.

Produced by T.G. Vishwa Prasad under the People Media Factory banner, the film boasts lavish production values, stunning visuals by cinematographer Karthik Palani, and a power-packed score by Thaman S. The star cast also features Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Ridhi Kumar, bringing style, sparkle, and freshness to this eerie, entertaining world.

The Raja Saab is gearing up for a grand Pan-India release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, and is being positioned as a major year-end theatrical event. With each update, the buzz has only intensified, and with the teaser release around the corner, fans are in for a thrilling ride.

Romantic chaos, supernatural drama, and Prabhas in a genre he's never explored before — The Raja Saab is not just a movie, it's a cinematic spectacle waiting to unfold.