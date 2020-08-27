Prabhas to get married next year?

Tollywood: Prabhas is one of the most eligible bachelors in the film industry right now. The discussion about his wedding is happening since the time he signed Mirchi. Immediately, he signed Baahubali, and he spent 5 years on the project. Most of the people thought that Prabhas will get married, after Baahubali release.

But, Prabhas went ahead and signed Saaho and Radhe Shyam. Saaho released and Radhe Shyam reached the final stages. Now, Prabhas signed a film with Nag Ashwin and also Adipurush. It looks like Prabhas will be occupied with work for the next three years.

Career wise, Prabhas is very happy and his family brings back the discussion of marriage again. Since a lot of other actors also got married this year, his family wants Prabhas to enter the wedlock next year.

We may expect a formal announcement on the same soon.