Prabhas to play 'Lord Rama' in Adipurush

Adipurush, this upcoming movie of 'Baahubali' Prabhas is creating ripples among the fans and Tollywood. Our 'Darling' actor has turned into a Pan Indian hero after the blockbuster hit of 'Baahubali' movie. But his next flick 'Saaho' bombed at the box office and disappointed all his fans. Leaving back the 'Saaho' movie failure, the latest announcement of Om Raut's 'Adipursh', a mythological based film on Lord Rama, just raised the goosebumps of all the fans. But it would take two more years to watch the mega movie on the big screens.



Prabhas is currently busy with 'Radhe Shyam' which is being by Radha Krishna Kumar and is bankrolled by Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati, Praseedha Uppalapati and Bhushan Kumar under T-Series, UV Creations and AA Films banners. This movie has Pooja Hedge as the lead actress. After this movie, our 'Mr. Perfect' signed his next movie with 'Mahanati' fame Nag Ashwin. Being a periodic movie, Nag Ashwin planned something special for all the Prabhas fans. Well, as Deepika Padukone is roped in to play the lead actress role, Prabhas' 21st movie has grabbed all the attention.

Now, all of a sudden, Prabhas has bagged another lifetime role and added another prestigious project to his kitty. Om Raut who grabbed the eyeballs with his 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' movie, is all set to make our dear 'Rebel Star' turn into 'Adipurush'. According to sources, this movie will be an adaption of the epic tale 'Ramayana'. Going with the tagline 'Celebrating the victory of good over evil', the makers have already given us a hint of God's tale. But we need to wait and watch how Om Raut adapts the epic story and converts it into a modern tale.

Guess what! 'Mahanati' fame Keerthy Suresh is reportedly roped into play the female lead 'Seeta Devi' in this movie. This ace actress already proved her mettle in the biopic of legendary actress 'Savitri' and is now high in demand with all the grandeur projects in hand.

Well, Ram and Seeta jodi is done, what about 'Ravana'? When lead actors are such strong, then the opposite character should also add weight to the movie to make it a balanced tale. If reports turn true, Om Raut is trying to rope in Bollywood's Pataudi Saif Ali Khan to essay this powerful antagonist role. We have already seen Saif playing Udaybhan Singh Rathore opposite Ajay Devgn. Even Tollywood ace actress Lakshmi Manchu has put forward her desire to essay the role of 'Shoorpanaka'…

As said by Prabhas, every role and character comes up with its own challenges, this movie is definitely going to be a grand one. Adipurush movie will be bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishnan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar and Rajesh Nair. This mythological flick will be multilingual in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

Prabhas's already proved his mettle with 'Baahubali' movie, now Radhe Shyam, Nag Ashwin's periodic table and Adipurush flicks will definitely make this ace actor reach the next level.