Prakash Raj heaps praise on Chiranjeevi

Jubilee Hills: Versatile actor Prakash Raj on Tuesday heaped praise on 'Megastar' K Chiranjeevi, saying that he was trying very hard to solve the problems facing by the Telugu film industry. He also said that the star had become a role model for people.

The actor met Chiranjeevi at a gym in the city. He tweeted details of his meeting on his official Twitter handle. In his tweet, Prakash Raj said he had discussed all problems faced by the film industry. The meeting has assumed importance in the tinsel town.

Prakash Raj has also indirectly said that his panel will win in the upcoming elections. The 'Megastar's family has extended its support to the actor, who is to contest in the Movie Artists' Association (MAA) elections.

Early morning meeting with the BOSS in the gym. Thanked him for taking the initiative to find solutions for the film fraternity .. an ever inspiring ANNAYA.. we are blessed to have him 🤗🤗 pic.twitter.com/nJ3YTFzfLT — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) August 17, 2021



