Prashanth Neel reveals ‘Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire’ story

Director Prashanth Neel, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film ‘Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire’, has shared the main plot of the storyline. He said that the film involves action driven by emotions and presents the story of two childhood friends.

Sharing about the film and the friendship angle, Prashanth said: “ ‘Salaar’ is a completely different world; the action in the film is massive and there are strong characters, but above all, it has an emotional story. The story of two friends and their journey into the world of the Khansaar. I wanted to make an action-packed drama film with a story driven by emotions and friendship, and ‘Salaar’ has given me that opportunity.”

Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran will be seen as friends in the film. The “KGF” director further mentioned, “We wanted to create Khansaar of ‘Salaar’ as one of the most violent worlds known to humans, but something that is strongly driven by emotions. I firmly believe that motives are very important in the development of characters in a film like ‘Salaar’ to make them connect with the audience. My actors played their characters amazingly where you can feel the emotions of two friends and their mutual on-screen bond. In the film, each action sequence comes with an emotion, and we have tried to offer a perfect blend of action and emotion that will appeal to a large section of the audience.”

Produced by Hombale Films, ‘Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire’ has Shruthi Haasan as leading lady and is set to arrive in theatres on December 22nd in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.