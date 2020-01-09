Trending :
Prati Roju Pandaage 18 days box office report

Mega Supreme hero Sai Dharam Tej and Raashi Khanna played the lead roles together for the second time, after Supreme. The movie unit is so happy with the success of the film. The movie made an amount of 28 crores at the box-office now.

The following is the area-wise break up of Prati Roju Pandage movie for 18 days at the box-office:

Nizam: Rs 11.86 Cr

Ceded: Rs 3.79 Cr

Guntur: Rs 1.92 Cr

Vizag: Rs 4.55 Cr

East Godavari: Rs 1.98 Cr

West Godavari: Rs 1.48 Cr

Nellore: Rs 0.87 Cr

Krishna: Rs 2.01 Cr

Rest Of India: Rs 1.81 Cr

Overseas: Rs 2.58 Cr

Total 18 days AP/TS Box Office Collections of Prati Roju Pandage: Rs 28.46 Cr Shares

Total 18 days Worldwide Box Office Collections of Prati Roju Pandage: Rs 32.85 Cr Shares

Directed by Maruthi, the movie is produced by Geetha Arts 2 and UV Creations banner. Thaman scored the music for the film.

