Prati Roju Pandaage Collections Report

Mega Supreme hero Sai Dharam Tej is currently happy with the way the things are progressing around his last film Prati Roju Pandaage which is still in the theatres. The film completed a run of 17 days now.

The following is the area-wise break up of the collections of Prati Roju Pandage for 17 days.

Nizam: Rs 11.29 Cr

Ceded: Rs 3.62 Cr

Guntur: Rs 1.84 Cr

Vizag: Rs 4.27 Cr

East Godavari: Rs 1.90 Cr

West Godavari: Rs 1.44 Cr

Nellore: Rs 0.84 Cr

Krishna: Rs 1.92Cr

Rest Of India: Rs 1.78 Cr

Overseas: Rs 2.57 Cr

Total 17 days AP/TS Box Office Collections of Prati Roju Pandage: Rs 27.12 Cr Shares

Total 17 days Worldwide Box Office Collections of Prati Roju Pandage: Rs 31.47 Cr Shares

Directed by Maruthi, the film is jointly produced by Geetha Arts and UV Creations.