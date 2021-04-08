Pre-Release Talk: Vakeel Saab!

Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab is one of the much-awaited films in recent times. Pawan Kalyan is making his comeback after 3 years into Telugu cinema. After the failure of Agnyathavaasi, Pawan Kalyan announced retirement from films but he made a comeback now. Sriram Venu is the film's director and the film is produced by Dil Raju.

Vakeel Saab is hitting the screens tomorrow. The pre-release talk is very positive. The censor board has awarded a U/A certificate for the film. The film unit is highly confident in the film becoming a big hit. Pawan Kalyan's performance is the major factor for the film getting a great buzz.

The fans are pretty excited about witnessing the film. The advance bookings clearly reveal how much the fans are waiting for the film. This Telugu version of Pink is catching the attention of everyone in the country. In a few hours, the USA premieres will begin and we will get to know the result of the film.