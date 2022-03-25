Predictions of RRR Box Office Day 1 Collection that Will Shock You

After a long wait, the magnum opus movie RRR has been released today. Movie lovers around the world have thronged the theatres since early morning. The presence of the Bollywood star hero Ajay Devgan has also added enough craze for the movie in North India. Now, everyone's eye is on the Day 1 collection of this most awaited film.

As per the latest sources of information, the Reports has predicted that the movie will collect around 230 Crore to 250 Crore on the first day in all the languages. Coming to the Telugu States, the film is expected to collect 40% of the total share in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. All these speculations have started due to the hike of ticket prices in the Telugu States and the brand image of director SS Rajamouli in the market.