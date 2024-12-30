Preity Mukundhan FL as Nemali from ‘Kannappa’ unveiled

Building on a wave of excitement, the makers of the highly anticipated Pan-India film Kannappa have introduced Preity Mukundhan as Nemali, a key character poised to captivate audiences. Played by Mukundhan, Nemali is a character brimming with grace, courage, love, and devotion—qualities that make her the beating heart of the film. As the young queen at the center of the story, Nemali's strength, loyalty, and compassion will resonate deeply with viewers.

The first-look poster featuring Preity Mukundhan has already sparked intrigue, showcasing her glamorous yet powerful portrayal of the character. Fans are eagerly awaiting to see more of her on-screen presence, and the reveal has only heightened anticipation for the film.

Kannappa boasts a star-studded ensemble cast, including Vishnu Manchu in the lead role, alongside icons like Mohan Babu, Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal, Sarath Kumar, Arpit Ranka, and Kajal Aggarwal. Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, the film is inspired by a true and inspiring story, blending action with emotional depth. The stunning visuals, enhanced by breathtaking VFX, promise to offer a cinematic experience like never before.

With a grand release scheduled for April 25, 2025, Kannappa is shaping up to be one of the biggest summer blockbusters of the year, and Preity Mukundhan’s role as Nemali is sure to be a major highlight of this epic tale.