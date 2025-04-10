'Premaku Jai' Hits Theatres on April 11

Audiences always have a curiosity for films based on real-life incidents. One such film, Premaku Jai, is set against a rural backdrop and inspired by true events. Starring Anil Buragani and Jwalitha in lead roles, the movie is directed by Srinivas Mallam and produced by Anasurya. Premaku Jai is set to release in theatres on April 11 (Friday). This unique love story has already become a hot topic in Tollywood. The film’s team has announced that it presents a love story never seen before on screen, and its promotional material has already gone viral.

Speaking about the film, director Srinivas Mallam said, "We have crafted this movie based on a real incident that took place in a village. Our lead actors, Anil Buragani and Jwalitha, have delivered excellent performances. Thanks to the hard work of our entire team, the film has turned out exceptionally well. The producer made no compromises in terms of quality and provided great support. We hope audiences will embrace our film when it hits theatres this Friday."

Alongside Anil Buragani and R. Jwalitha in the lead roles, the film features Dubbaka Bhaskar as the antagonist. The technical crew includes Samrat as the editor, Urukunda Reddy as the cinematographer, and Chaitu as the music composer. The executive producer is M. Rajesh, with Mylavaram Raju as the co-producer and Anasurya as the producer. The film’s story and direction are by Srinivas Mallam.