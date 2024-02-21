‘Premalu’ actress Mamitha Baiju to debut in Tollywood soon!

Mamitha Baiju, the breakout star of the recent Mollywood romantic comedy "Premalu," is generating a considerable buzz in the film industry. Her portrayal of the character Reenu has earned her a massive fan following, making her a sought-after actress.



With offers pouring in from various quarters, there are strong indications that Mamitha Baiju might make her debut in a Tollywood movie soon. If the negotiations go as planned, the talented actress could soon be gracing the big screen in Telugu cinema, winning over audiences with her charm.

In addition to her potential entry into Tollywood, there are discussions about dubbing "Premalu" into Telugu. This move aims to reach a wider audience, especially those who prefer Telugu-language films. If the dubbing project materializes, "Premalu" is poised to capture even more hearts and expand its popularity beyond its initial release in Malayalam. The heartwarming story and lovable characters of "Premalu" could soon become a favorite among Telugu-speaking audiences as well.