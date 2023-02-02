Premier Show for Writer Padmabhushan in Telugu States to be held with 27 Paid Screenings.

Suhas is a talented actor in the Telugu Film Industry who is taking the world by storm with his upcoming film, Writer Padmabhushan. This family entertainer is directed by debutant Shanmukha Prashanth and stars Tina Shilparaj as the female lead. Set to release worldwide on February 3, 2023, the film has been well-promoted and received positive feedback from early screenings.

In an effort to further support the film, the team has organized 27 paid premier shows across Telugu States. These premier shows serve as a great platform to showcase the film and receive feedback from audiences. Additionally, the team has plans to visit different places and engage with families, providing special premieres for them.

Writer Padmabhushan stars a talented cast, including Ashish Vidyarthi, Rohini Molleti, Goparaju Ramana, Sri Gouri Priya, and others in prominent roles. Produced by Anurag Reddy, Sharath Chandra, and Chandru Manohar under the banners of Chai Bisket Films and Lahari Films, the film has received positive feedback from its premiere shows in Vijayawada, Guntur, and Bhimavaram. The music for Writer Padmabhushan is composed by Shekar Chandra and Kalyan Nayak. Get ready to experience this entertaining film with a wonderful cast and crew.

