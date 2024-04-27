‘Premikudu’ to have a grand re-release in theatres after 30 years

Iconic producer K. T. Kunjumon and acclaimed director S. Shankar's masterpiece, "Premikudu," starring Indian Michael Jackson Prabhu Deva and Nagma, is set for a grand re-release. With music by Oscar winner A. R. Rahman, the film created waves upon its original release three decades ago.

Producers Ramana and Muralidhar are spearheading the re-release, supported by renowned figures like Lagadapati Srinivas and Shobharani. The film, known for its timeless songs and stellar performances by SP Balasubramaniam, Vadivelu, Raghuvaran, and Girish Karnad, will hit over 300 theaters on May 1st.

Muralidhar Reddy expressed gratitude for the overwhelming audience response to the bookings, while Shobharani highlighted the film's enduring popularity and thanked all supporters. The re-release promises to reignite nostalgia and captivate audiences once again with its timeless tale of love and drama.