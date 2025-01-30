Prithviraj clarifies regarding his role in ‘SSMB29’

Superstar Mahesh Babu and acclaimed director SS Rajamouli are joining forces for an action-packed global adventure, tentatively titled SSMB 29. With the film already creating massive excitement, reports suggest that Priyanka Chopra may be onboard to play the lead female role, further adding to the film's buzz.

However, fresh rumours surrounding the cast have added fuel to the fire. Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran has been linked to the film, but when asked about his involvement, Prithviraj responded with his trademark sarcasm in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla. “Everyone seems to know more about the film than I do. See, nothing has been confirmed yet; there’s still a lot to be discussed. So yeah, once everything is in place, we’ll see,” he said.

Adding more speculation, fresh reports emerged that Bollywood actor John Abraham might be considered for a key role in SSMB 29, potentially replacing Prithviraj. Fans are now eagerly awaiting an official statement from the film’s makers.

While details on the film remain under wraps, Prithviraj is busy with the preparations for his directorial L2: Empuraan, set for a global release on March 27, 2025. Stay tuned for more updates on SSMB 29, as this collaboration between Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli is expected to be nothing short of a game-changer.