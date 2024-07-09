Producer confirms 2nd part for Suriya’s ‘Kanguva’

Suriya’s upcoming film 'Kanguva' is among the most anticipated releases of the year, with the star actor playing dual roles. Directed by Siruthai Siva, known for his commercial hits, the movie is scheduled to hit theaters on October 10th. Studio Green, in collaboration with UV Creations, is producing this fantasy action drama with a significant budget.

In a recent interview, K.E. Gnanavel Raja, the founder of Studio Green, disclosed that 'Kanguva' is planned as a two-part series. "We wrote the story for part 1 and part 2. We have completed the first part but have yet to begin production on the sequel. It took us 185 days to finish shooting 'Kanguva 1'. The second part will commence at the end of 2025 or early 2026, with a planned release in January or Summer 2027," Raja revealed.

He further added, "If part 1 is executed well, part 2 will be highly anticipated. We have something exciting for the audience at the end of the first part to ensure they are hooked for the sequel."

The film also stars Bollywood actress Disha Patani as the female lead and Hindi actor Bobby Deol as the antagonist. Devi Sri Prasad is composing the music. With such an impressive cast and grand plans, 'Kanguva' is poised to captivate audiences when it releases this October.