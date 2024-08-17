Producer KE Gnanavel Raja expresses happiness on overwhelming response to ‘Thangalaan’ Chiyaan Vikram's latest period action film, Thangalaan, has made a powerful impact at the box office since its release on the 15th of this month. Produced by Pa Ranjith and KE Gnanavel Raja under Studio Green Films, in collaboration with Neelam Productions, the film stars Parvathy Thiruvothu and Malavika Mohanan in lead roles.

KE Gnanavel Raja expressed his delight at the film's overwhelming success, especially in Telugu-speaking regions, where the collections have exceeded expectations. Raja noted that the film's strong performance across A, B, and C centers marks the highest opening of Vikram's career. With hopes of crossing the ₹200 crore mark, the team plans to intensify promotions, including theatrical visits by Vikram.

Thangalaan is part of a broader slate of successful films from the production house, which also includes Demonte Colony 2. The film's remarkable reception has solidified Vikram's status as a leading star, with plans for an expanded release in other languages on the 30th of this month.

Chiyaan Vikram and the team of ‘Thangalaan’ at the success celebrations of the film held in Hyderabad. With strong performances and powerful storytelling, Thangalaan has resonated deeply with audiences and critics alike.