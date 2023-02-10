Puri Jagannadh and Balakrishna to collaborate for a movie.

Puri Jagannadh and Balakrishna have had a rocky history as a director-actor duo. Despite high expectations, their film "Paisa Vasool" fell short and failed at the box office. However, the two are now joining forces once again for a new project. Balakrishna has been on a roll with a string of successful films, while Puri Jagannadh is in need of a hit after the underperformance of "Liger."

Balakrishna is currently working with director Anil Ravipudi on a new film, after which the Puri Jagannadh project will commence. Anil Ravipudi is confident that this film will be a hit for Balakrishna, as he will be portraying a completely new character. This film is expected to be a typical mass-action film, with all the commercial elements that Balakrishna is known for. Anil Ravipudi is determined to bring out the best in the film.