Puri turns lyricist

Akash Puri and Ketika Sharma starrer 'Romantic' promotions kick-started with the makers releasing first single Nuvvu Nenu E Kshanam from the film.

There was lot of hype around the song, because Puri Jagannadh has penned lyrics and posters promised sizzling chemistry between the lead pair, aver makers.

Living up to the expectations, the song shot in Goa is truly romantic with alluring lyrics from Puri and bold romance of Akash and Ketika. Sunil Kashyap's composition is simple yet captivating, add makers.

The song begins with Puri's voice depicting why love literally hurts. It is actually conversation between the lead pair who express their adoration for each other. Anil Paduri is directing the intense romantic entertainer.

After a blockbuster like 'iSmart Shankar' Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur are producing 'Romantic' under Puri Jagannadh Touring Talkies and Puri Connects banners.