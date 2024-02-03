‘Pushpa 2’ makers to add international flavor to the narrative

Highly anticipated by fans, the sequel to Allu Arjun and Sukumar's blockbuster "Pushpa: The Rise," aptly named "Pushpa 2," is currently in production. The latest update reveals an exciting development in the shooting schedule, adding an international flavor to the narrative.



Originally conceived with the idea of making Pushpa the mastermind behind an international mafia syndicate dealing in red sandalwood, the story is set to expand beyond the borders of India. The team plans to shoot significant portions of the film in Japan, adding a unique backdrop to the narrative. This decision emphasizes the film's ambition to elevate its scale and present the audience with a global cinematic experience.

Moreover, the sequel will introduce an international actor as the antagonist, heightening the stakes for Allu Arjun's character, Pushpa. The inclusion of a foreign antagonist is expected to bring a fresh dynamic to the storyline and raise the level of action sequences in the film.

Currently, the team is shooting crucial scenes in Hyderabad before heading to Japan for the international leg of the production. The decision to shoot in Japan aligns with the film's broader vision, aiming for a larger canvas and a more immersive cinematic experience.

Scheduled for release on August 15th, Pushpa 2 continues the story of the sandalwood-mafia-centered film, promising fans a thrilling continuation of the narrative. The film has generated immense buzz, especially with the inclusion of renowned actor Fahadh Faasil, who is set to engage in intense confrontations with Allu Arjun's character. Additionally, Rashmika Mandanna's role is expected to be more substantial, adding depth to the overall narrative.

As the team progresses with the shooting schedule, fans eagerly await the next installment in the Pushpa saga, anticipating a cinematic spectacle that transcends borders and expectations. Pushpa: The Rise set new benchmarks upon its release, and the sequel appears poised to take the franchise to even greater heights.