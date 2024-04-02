Pushpa 2 Release Date Confirmed! Makers Promise Bigger Promise for Audiences

The much-anticipated sequel, Pushpa 2: The Rule, is revving up its engines, and fans are practically counting down the days!

While the film is still undergoing post-production magic, it's slated for a grand theatrical release on August 15th, 2024. To mark the beginning of April, the makers dropped a short social media teaser showcasing Allu Arjun's hand in character as Pushpa. But that's not all—the caption teased an exciting announcement coming soon, further amping up the anticipation.

Adding to the excitement is Allu Arjun's birthday, falling on April 8th. To heighten the celebratory mood, actress Rashmika Mandanna, who plays a key role in the film, recently revealed that Pushpa 2 will be even grander and more action-packed than the first part. She assured fans that the entire cast and crew are working tirelessly to deliver a film that surpasses sky-high expectations.

Let's rewind a bit. Pushpa: The Rise took the box office by storm in 2021, and Pushpa 2: The Rule promises to be an even more enthralling cinematic experience. Directed by the talented Sukumar, the film boasts a star-studded cast featuring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. Mark your calendars for August 15th, 2024, because Pushpa Raj is all set to return and reign supreme on the big screen!