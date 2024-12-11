‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ reaches ₹1,000 Cr mark in record time

Allu Arjun’s highly anticipated sequel, Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar, has set a new standard in Indian cinema. With Rashmika Mandanna playing the lead alongside Allu Arjun, the film has captivated audiences and is rewriting box-office history.

In an unprecedented achievement, Pushpa 2: The Rule has become the fastest Indian film to cross the ₹1,000 crore mark globally, achieving this milestone within just seven days of its release. This incredible feat solidifies the film’s status as a game-changer in the industry.

While official collection figures are awaited, the film’s team marked the moment by sharing a celebratory Godzilla-themed GIF on social media with the hashtag #PUSHPA2HitsFastest1000Cr. Fans are ecstatic, showering the movie with love and anticipation for more milestones to come.

The movie’s success continues to surge, supported by reduced ticket prices in some regions, which have attracted a broader audience. Analysts predict that Pushpa 2 will continue its record-breaking spree in the days ahead.