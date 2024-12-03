‘Pushpa 3’ title revealed unintentionally by film technician

The excitement surrounding Pushpa 2: The Rule is reaching new heights as director Sukumar hinted at the possibility of a third installment in the Pushpa franchise. Speaking at the film's pre-release event yesterday, Sukumar shared his interest in making a third part, provided Allu Arjun could dedicate three more years to the project.

The idea of a trilogy isn't new. Allu Arjun had previously mentioned to a Hollywood media outlet that the team was considering expanding the Pushpa series into a third film. Adding fuel to the speculation, renowned sound designer and National Award-winner Resul Pookutty inadvertently revealed the title of the third installment, Pushpa 3: The Rampage, in a recent social media post. The revelation came through a photo Pookutty shared on X, where the title was visible in the background.

Fans are now expecting a cliffhanger ending in Pushpa 2, setting the stage for the third part. The upcoming sequel delves into the intense rivalry between Pushpa Raj (Allu Arjun) and Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat (Fahadh Faasil).

With Rashmika Mandanna reprising her role as the female lead, Pushpa 2 is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and is set to release on December 5, with special premieres scheduled for December 4. While details about Pushpa 3 remain under wraps, Sukumar’s ambition and the success of the series have fans eagerly awaiting more updates.