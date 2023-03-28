Pushpa Makers Share A Powerful Pic Of Allu Arjun On The Occasion Of Completing 20 Years In The Film Industry
- Allu Arjun completed 20 successful years in the film industry!
- Mythri Movie Makers being the producers of Pushpa movie, congratulated him by sharing a powerful poster from the movie!
Tollywood's stylish actor Allu Arjun completed 20 successful years in the film industry and is now in the best phase of his career. He was recently seen in Pushpa: The Rise movie and now busy with the shooting of the sequel 'Pushpa: Rule'. On this special occasion, the makers of this movie shared a powerful poster of their lead actor and congratulated him through social media. Even ace director Raghavendra Rao and a few others dropped their congratulatory posts and made his fans celebrate this special moment…
Along with sharing the poster, they also wrote, "Congratulating our dearest Icon Star @alluarjun for 20 wonderful years in Indian Cinema. Aiming for greater heights with #PushpaTheRule #20ICONICyearsOfAlluArjun".
Pushpa Raj aka Allu Arjun looked terrific in this poster holding a gun with the intense appeal.
K Raghavendra Rao
He shared a pic with Allu Arjun and wrote, "Congratulations to @alluarjun, for completed 20 glorious years. You thoroughly deserve it. you are not flower, you are real fire Wishing you continued success, many more blockbusters & worldwide accolades #20yearsofgangothri #100thmovie.
K Raghavendra Rao".
DVV Entertainment
They shared a poster from Deshamuduru and wrote, "Much awaited #Desamuduru4KSpecialShows on the eve of Icon star @alluarjun's birthday. Gear up to Re-Witness the STYLISH x MASS Swag of Bala Govind in theatres once again! April 6th, Kummeskundham! #20ICONICyearsOfAlluArjun".
Vyjayanthi Movies
He made his debut with Gangotri movie with this banner and thus they congratulated him and wrote, "20 years of #Gangotri Congratulations on all your remarkable achievements @alluarjun".
Haarika Hassine Creations
They also wrote, "Congratulations to our Icon Star @AlluArjun garu for completing 20 glorious years at cinemas. We are glad to have been associated with you for some of the most memorable films. Here's to many more years of blockbusters & worldwide accolades #20ICONICyearsOfAlluArjun".
Geetha Arts
Allu Arjun also shared this beautiful post and expressed his happiness for completing 20 years in the film industry…