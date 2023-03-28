Pushpa Makers Share A Powerful Pic Of Allu Arjun On The Occasion Of Completing 20 Years In The Film Industry

Tollywood's stylish actor Allu Arjun completed 20 successful years in the film industry and is now in the best phase of his career. He was recently seen in Pushpa: The Rise movie and now busy with the shooting of the sequel 'Pushpa: Rule'. On this special occasion, the makers of this movie shared a powerful poster of their lead actor and congratulated him through social media. Even ace director Raghavendra Rao and a few others dropped their congratulatory posts and made his fans celebrate this special moment…

Congratulating our dearest Icon Star @alluarjun for 20 wonderful years in Indian Cinema 💥💥



Aiming for greater heights with #PushpaTheRule ❤️‍🔥#20ICONICyearsOfAlluArjun pic.twitter.com/z5qyCoICZc — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) March 28, 2023

Along with sharing the poster, they also wrote, "Congratulating our dearest Icon Star @alluarjun for 20 wonderful years in Indian Cinema. Aiming for greater heights with #PushpaTheRule #20ICONICyearsOfAlluArjun".



Pushpa Raj aka Allu Arjun looked terrific in this poster holding a gun with the intense appeal.

K Raghavendra Rao

Congratulations to @alluarjun, for completed 20 glorious years . You thoroughly deserve it.

you are not flower, you are real fire

Wishing you continued success, many more blockbusters & worldwide accolades #20yearsofgangothri#100thmovie



K Raghavendra Rao pic.twitter.com/GjaapbvclH — Raghavendra Rao K (@Ragavendraraoba) March 28, 2023

He shared a pic with Allu Arjun and wrote, "Congratulations to @alluarjun, for completed 20 glorious years. You thoroughly deserve it. you are not flower, you are real fire Wishing you continued success, many more blockbusters & worldwide accolades #20yearsofgangothri #100thmovie.



K Raghavendra Rao".

DVV Entertainment

Much awaited #Desamuduru4KSpecialShows on the eve of Icon star @alluarjun's birthday 🔥



Gear up to Re-Witness the STYLISH x MASS Swag of Bala Govind in theatres once again!



April 6th, Kummeskundham! 😎#20ICONICyearsOfAlluArjun pic.twitter.com/AYOsnFFhSX — DVV Entertainment (@DVVMovies) March 28, 2023

They shared a poster from Deshamuduru and wrote, "Much awaited #Desamuduru4KSpecialShows on the eve of Icon star @alluarjun's birthday. Gear up to Re-Witness the STYLISH x MASS Swag of Bala Govind in theatres once again! April 6th, Kummeskundham! #20ICONICyearsOfAlluArjun".



Vyjayanthi Movies

He made his debut with Gangotri movie with this banner and thus they congratulated him and wrote, "20 years of #Gangotri Congratulations on all your remarkable achievements @alluarjun".



Haarika Hassine Creations

Congratulations to our Icon Star @AlluArjun garu for completing 20 glorious years at cinemas. We are glad to have been associated with you for some of the most memorable films 💟



Here's to many more years of blockbusters & worldwide accolades 🌟#20ICONICyearsOfAlluArjun pic.twitter.com/u6fn0FwhiX — Haarika & Hassine Creations (@haarikahassine) March 28, 2023

They also wrote, "Congratulations to our Icon Star @AlluArjun garu for completing 20 glorious years at cinemas. We are glad to have been associated with you for some of the most memorable films. Here's to many more years of blockbusters & worldwide accolades #20ICONICyearsOfAlluArjun".



Geetha Arts

Congratulations to our very own 𝑰𝑪𝑶𝑵 𝑺𝑻𝑨𝑹 @alluarjun on completing 𝟐𝟎 𝐈𝐂𝐎𝐍𝐈𝐂 𝐘𝐄𝐀𝐑𝐒 in Indian Cinema ❤️‍🔥#20ICONICyearsOfAlluArjun 🌟 pic.twitter.com/wOrPuWGkZI — Geetha Arts (@GeethaArts) March 28, 2023





Allu Arjun also shared this beautiful post and expressed his happiness for completing 20 years in the film industry…

