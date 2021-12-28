Pushpa: Sukumar wanted them to be nude in that scene

Sukumar is one such director who wants his films to be realistic and raw. His style of filmmaking made him one of the most creative directors in Telugu cinema. Sukumar's approach has been highly realistic and raw in his recent film Pushpa: The Rise.

Especially, the climax scene where both Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil are seen only in boxers has left the audiences in a shock. It was raw for the sensibilities of Telugu audiences. Apparently, Sukumar had wilder thoughts in mind for that scene. He stated that he initially planned to make the actors go nude in that scene.

In one of his recent interviews, Sukumar said that he actually wanted Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil to go nude for the climax sequences. He wanted to showcase the scene in different ways but eventually, he dropped the plan later. Sukumar also stated that neither Allu Arjun nor Fahadh objected to this scene when he narrated it to them. It seems that they didn't even get surprised because the script needed those scenes.

Pushpa had hit the screens last week and is having a great run at the box office.