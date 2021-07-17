‘Pushpa’ part 1 to get postponed?

The shooting for hero Allu Arjun and director Sukumar's highly- anticipated action entertainer "Pushpa" has resumed shooting a couple of days back. As per the reports, Sukumar is filming the balance part of the first part of "Pushpa".Earlier, news also came out that the makers are planning to release the first part of "Pushpa" in December 2021.

The latest buzz circulating among the film sources is that the first part of "Pushpa" release is likely to be postponed to the first half of 2022. However, a clear picture of the film's first part release date will be announced once after the release of Rajamouli's RRR, say sources.

Alongside Allu Arjun, "Pushpa" also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil in key roles. Mythri Movie Makers banner in association with Muttamsetty Media is bankrolling "Pushpa". Devi Sri Prasad is scoring the film's music.