'Pushpa' release to postpone a week?

Stylish star Allu Arjun's forthcoming flick 'Pushpa' is being in the news for one reason or the other. Allu Arjun and Pushpa makers have kick-started the film promotions by releasing back-to-back songs and posters from the film to generate much hype about the film.

Now, the latest buzz is that Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa' is all set to get postponed to December 24, 2021. As per the sources, 'Pushpa' makers are planning to shift the release date of the film from December 17 to December 24, 2021 owing to a delay in production work. However, an official confirmation about the same is awaited.

The film is directed by Sukumar and produced under the banner, Mythri Movie Makers. The film will also star Rashmika, Fahadh Faasil, Sunil, and Anasuya in prominent roles. 'Pushpa' is based on real-life incidents and will follow the story of red sandalwood smugglers in Seshachalam hills of the Rayalseema region of Andhra Pradesh.