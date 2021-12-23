Radhe Shyam makers plan massive event with 40,000 fans

The makers of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde-starrer 'Radhe Shyam' are gearing up for its release in January with plans for a big event with nearly 40,000 fans in attendance. Helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, 'Radhe Shyam' is as an epic love story, featuring Prabhas as a palmist, while Pooja plays his love interest. The makers of 'Radhe Shyam' have planned a huge fan event in Hyderabad, where the theatrical trailer of the movie is to be launched.

The makers have decided to accommodate as many as 40,000 fans from across the country to witness the massive event. "Close to 40,000 fans from all over India will be attending the event following all the COVID protocols. Only people with double vaccination certificates will be allowed entry for the event," an official source confirmed. It is learnt that an enormous set is being constructed at an open ground at Ramoji Film City outside Hyderabad. 'Radhe Shyam' is a pan-India movie shot in multiple languages.

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present 'Radhe Shyam', a UV Creations production. The epic love story is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod, and it releases on January 14.