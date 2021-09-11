Radhe Shyam shoot wraps up in heritage temple

The makers of "Radhe Shyam" ended the shooting part of the film last month by canning the final schedule in a 15th Century temple located at Gandikota in the Jammalamadugu region of Andhra Pradesh. The team felt blessed to end the film on a spiritual note after three years of hard work.



Sources says that, this temple was built in the era of Sri Krishna Deva Raya. As Radhe Shyam is a period drama, the makers felt that it would be an ideal location to shoot some of the important sequences of it.

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam features Prabhas and Pooja Hegde as the leads. It is all set to release on January 14, 2022.