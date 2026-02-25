Bihar govt holds ground on prohibition amid calls for review

Patna: Bihar Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary has made it clear that the prohibition law will remain in force, ruling out any possibility of rollback despite growing demands from some National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders for a review of its implementation.

Since the NDA's landslide victory in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, speculation had intensified over the future of Bihar's prohibition law, with sections within the ruling alliance raising concerns over its enforcement and economic impact.

However, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's close confidant Vijay Kumar Chaudhary said the government had implemented the law after fully factoring in potential revenue losses and remains committed to continuing with it.

Addressing concerns over financial losses, Vijay Chaudhary said that when prohibition was introduced in 2016, the government had already assessed the revenue implications.

"The law was implemented with full awareness that the government would suffer revenue losses. This is not just 'prohibition' -- it is the Bihar Excise Prohibition Act, which criminalises the consumption of alcohol. People should not drink alcohol, and unnecessarily questioning this defeats the purpose of the law," he said.

He further said that despite the revenue loss, the Nitish Kumar government has performed strongly on key development indicators, describing it as a defining feature of the present administration.

"It is a hallmark of the Nitish Kumar government that even after accepting revenue losses, Bihar has performed exceptionally well on all development parameters," Vijay Chaudhary said.

The statement assumes significance amid growing voices within the NDA itself seeking a review of the law's implementation.

During the ongoing Budget Session of the Bihar Assembly, Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) MLA Madhav Anand urged the Chief Minister to reconsider how prohibition is being enforced.

"Sir, the time has come to review prohibition. It should be implemented more effectively," Madhav Anand said in the House.

Similarly, Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) patron and senior NDA leader Jitan Ram Manjhi has repeatedly called for a review of the law’s implementation.

While supporting the spirit of prohibition, Manjhi has pointed out serious flaws in its enforcement.

He has maintained that the law itself is sound, but ineffective implementation has resulted in illegal liquor trade and caused hardship for economically weaker sections.

Despite these internal demands, Vijay Chaudhary's statement makes it clear that the Nitish Kumar government is not considering any move to reconsider or repeal the prohibition law, even as opposition parties continue to target the government over liquor smuggling and enforcement shortcomings.

With prohibition remaining a politically sensitive issue in Bihar, the remaining days of the Assembly session are expected to witness further debate, although the government’s position, for now, appears firm.



