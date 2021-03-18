Rahul Ravindran grabs a bumper offer!

Tollywood: Actor turned director Rahul Ravindran marked his directorial debut with Sushanth starrer, 'Chi La Sow' movie which became a decent hit at the box office. Despite getting a memorable debut, Rahul Ravindran has utterly failed to live up to the expectations with his second outing 'Manmadhudu 2' starring Nagarjuna and Rakul Preet Singh.

It is evident that Rahul Ravindran has set the benchmarks too high with his debut movie that he himself couldn't reach them with his second film. After the disaster of 'Manmadhudu 2' which producer will get ready to give another opportunity to him as a director has become a hot topic. As per the latest reports, popular production house Geeta Arts is now on board to bankroll Rahul Ravindran's next project.

It seems like the 'U Turn' actor has prepared a lady-oriented script for his next movie and Allu Aravind and Bunny Vasu from Geeta Arts have reportedly given their nodes. The shooting of the movie is much likely to go on roll very soon. If everything goes well, the movie will hit the theatres next year.