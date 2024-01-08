Raj Tarun’s ‘Thiragabadara Saami’ completes filming; set for Feb release

The filming of 'Thiragabadara Saami,' a delightful entertainer directed by the accomplished AS Ravikumar Choudhary and featuring the young and promising Raj Tarun in the lead, has been successfully wrapped up. The female lead is played by Malvi Malhotra, and the film is produced by Malkapuram Sivakumar under the banner of Suraksh Entertainment Media.

Shot in new and captivating locations in Zaheerabad, Telangana state, the film 'Thiragabadarasamy' promises to be a blend of romance appealing to the youth, sentiment that resonates with families, high-voltage action, and emotionally engaging elements for the masses. Manara Chopra, known for her presence in Hindi Bigg Boss, is set to bring a different dimension to the film with a unique role and a special song.

The cast also includes Makarand Deshpande, John Vijay, Raghu Babu, Ankita Thakur, Pridhvi, Pragathi, Raja Ravindra, and Bitthiri Satthi in pivotal roles. JB, the music director, is infusing the movie with exciting songs and excellent background music, adding to the overall cinematic experience. The post-production work is progressing at a swift pace.

The already released teaser has garnered an excellent response, heightening the anticipation for the film's release. The makers are gearing up to unveil 'Thiragabadarasamy' in the first week of February, promising audiences a wholesome and entertaining cinematic experience. The film's cinematography is handled by Jawahar Reddy, with Baswa Paidireddy as the editor and Ravikumar Gurram as the art director.