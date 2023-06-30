Live
Rajamouli congratulates new invitees at the Academy Awards
The other day, it was announced that the Academy has invited 398 new members to join its ranks. Among them are Ram Charan, Jr NTR, MM Keeravaani, Chandrabose, KK Senthil Kumar, and Sabu Cyril, who all worked together on the film “RRR.”
SS Rajamouli, the director of “RRR,” took to Twitter to congratulate his team members on this achievement. He wrote, “I am extremely proud that six members of our ‘RRR’ team have been invited to join The Academy Awards this year. Congratulations to Tarak, Charan, Peddanna, Sabu sir, Senthil, and Chandrabose garu. I would also like to congratulate the other members of the Indian cinema who received invitations this year.”
On the work front, Rajamouli has planned a new film with the Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu. The movie is expected to start filming either at the end of this year.