Rajendra Prasad- LB Sriram’s ‘Laggam’ wraps filming

Director Ramesh Cheppala's latest venture, "Laggam," produced by Subhishi Entertainments, has reached a significant milestone with the completion of its dubbing process

Director Ramesh Cheppala's latest venture, "Laggam," produced by Subhishi Entertainments, has reached a significant milestone with the completion of its dubbing process. Set against the backdrop of traditional wedding celebrations, the film offers a unique perspective on the journey of marriage.

Producer Venugopal Reddy emphasizes that "Laggam" captures the essence of weddings, portraying the grandeur, joy, and customs associated with these ceremonies. Renowned actor Rajendra Prasad, a key figure in the film, describes it as an emotional rollercoaster ride, promising audiences a captivating experience.

With a talented ensemble cast featuring LB Sriram, Rohini, and Raghu Babu, "Laggam" promises to deliver an engaging narrative that transcends cultural boundaries. Director Ramesh Cheppala's meticulous attention to detail ensures that the film authentically portrays the splendor of Telugu customs.

Supported by Charan Arjun's melodic compositions and Bal Reddy's mesmerizing cinematography, "Laggam" aims to immerse viewers in a world of love, tradition, and heartfelt emotions. As the film gears up for its release, anticipation among audiences continues to grow for this celebration of love and tradition.

