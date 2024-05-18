Formovie's V10 projector: The futuristic gizmo that has revolutionised gaming forever

According to a 2024 Ernst & Young report, India is poised to become the world’s largest gaming hub. The gaming industry has, in fact, become the fourth-largest segment in India's media and entertainment ecosystem. In this scenario, a device like Formovie's V10 projector can prove to be truly game-changing, says Sushil Motwani, Founder, Aytexcel Pvt. Ltd.

Explaining why it is the perfect choice for seasoned gamers, he says, "Well, for a serious gamer, high refresh rates and low latency are critical. This guarantees an uninterrupted and smooth pace without gaps between player input and on-screen action. Add advanced features that offer lifelike visual clarity, plug-and-play convenience, portability, world-class sound, and adaptability, and you have a perfect gaming partner for even extended sessions. An advanced cooling system also ensures that heat is mitigated so that prolonged gaming can continue without any issues arising from overheating.



Formovie's V10 has a built-in speaker and a 2.1-channel audio system, including two 7.5W full-range speakers and a 15W independent subwoofer. It also features Dolby surround sound, which adds a new dimension to gaming. Formovie's self-developed FAA sound engine provides layered, 360° stereo surround sound quality for an audio experience like no other.

Talking about the matchless visual quality that V10 offers, Motwani says, "The projector has an Ultra HD 4K Resolution that creates immersive images with a stunning resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels. The remarkable clarity and sharpness of the pictures ensures every detail comes to life on the big screen for gamers to enjoy as they play."

Color accuracy is very important for gamers and with V10's advanced color reproduction technology, they will experience virtual worlds in all their richness and depth. What is truly revolutionary is the flexible screen size that projectors offer. In fact, gamers can expand the screen up to 300 inches and then let V10's 2500 ANSI lumens project crystal-clear visuals even in well-lit environments.

Another big advantage is the versatility of connectivity options for HDMI and USB ports. The V10 can also be connected to a gaming console, a Blu-ray player, or a streaming device. The device is lightweight, has a compact design and a user-friendly, intuitive interface. It also comes with a smart remote control, ensuring convenient access to multiple functions and settings.

Motwani concludes, "Longevity is a concern anyone investing in a high-end device will grapple with. Well, with Formovie's V10, frequent lamp replacements are a thing of the past. V10 has an incredible LED light source of up to 20,000 hours and this guarantees countless hours of gaming without a care in the world."