Rajsekhar’s intense first look 

Tollywood's ace film star Rajasekhar celebrated his 59th birthday a couple of days ago and on this special occasion, the makers of his 92nd movie have dropped the first look poster of his upcoming movie 'Sekhar'.

Even the shooting of this action thriller has commenced on the same day too. The first look poster is unveiled in the form of a magazine cover page which shows off the half-face of this ace actor. The Angry Star's salt-pepper beard and moustache made Rajasekhar look terrific and intense.

Going with the tagline 'Man With The Scar', 'Sekhar' movie has raised the expectations and is touted as an edge-of-the-seat thriller.

Along with the first look poster, Rajasekhar even shared the motion poster of this movie.

And he dropped a 'Thank You' note, the video will slowly unveil the first look poster of this movie. We all know that this 'Kalki' actor has fought hard with COVID-19 pandemic and is now totally recovered from this deadly novel virus. Thus, the shooting of this movie got delayed but now finally got kick-started on his 59th birthday.

'Sekhar' movie is being directed by Lalith and is bankrolled by Lakshya Productions and Pegasus Cine Corp banners.